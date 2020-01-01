Weekly Data Returns

PODTRAC has resumed issuing podcast listening data for its measured shows on a weekly basis, now sponsored by iHEARTRADIO, and has released data for AUGUST 10-16 showing downloads up 3% from the previous week and up 52% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in categories for PODTRAC measured shows, the data, formerly released for all measured categories, is now restricted to "top categories," showing download growth for the 52-week period from AUGUST 12, 2019 to AUGUST 16, 2020 as +1% for Arts, +44% for Business, +54% for Comedy, +32% for Education, +36% for History, +100% for News, +30% for Science, +27% for Society & Culture, +43% for Sports, and +46% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +4% for Arts, -2% for Business, +7% for Comedy, +4% for Education, -7% for History, +6% for News, -1% for Science, -1% for Society & Culture, +5% for Sports, and -2% for True Crime.

