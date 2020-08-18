Lief Erickson

LEIF ERICKSON has been promoted from APD/MD of BINNIE MEDIA Adult Hits WFNK (107.5 FRANK FM/PORTLAND, ME and WBQX/ROCKLAND to Dir./Programming and Operations.

“We are incredibly excited to see LEIF elevated within the BINNIE MEDIA family, his in-depth knowledge of our brands, and commitment over the years to our team will provide us continued-growth, and opportunity oversight for FRANK FM.,” said BINNIE MEDIA VP/Programming HEATH COLE.

“My predecessor, STAN BENNETT, built a powerful brand and taught me a lot. After 15 years of being his right-hand man, it’s an honor to step up and take the reins. FRANK FM has been my passion, and I’m excited to keep our winning streak going, aided of course by the best team in the PORTLAND market. Special thanks to HEATH COLE, JON SUNDBERG [VP Sales/PORTLAND, ROCKLAND, SEACOAST], and [BINNIE MEDIA President] MASSIMO ROSATI for all of their support."

