New Date Set For ‘2020 Billboard Music Awards’ Wednesday, Oct. 14 At 8p (ET) Live On NBC
August 18, 2020 at 7:05 AM (PT)
DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS and NBC will air the “2020 BILLBOARD Music Awards” on WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14th at 8p (ET) live on NBC. Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced at a later date.
The “2020 BILLBOARD Music Awards,” originally scheduled to air live on NBC from LAS VEGAS on APRIL 29th, was postponed due to the pandemic.
