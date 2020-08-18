Kelly Clarkson Will Host

DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS and NBC will air the “2020 BILLBOARD Music Awards” on WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14th at 8p (ET) live on NBC. Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced at a later date.

The “2020 BILLBOARD Music Awards,” originally scheduled to air live on NBC from LAS VEGAS on APRIL 29th, was postponed due to the pandemic.

