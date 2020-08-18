Taylor Swift

Congratulations to REPUBLIC RECORDS' TAYLOR SWIFT, who earned 58 MEDIABASE adds this week with her new single, "Betty," making it the most-added at Country radio. The song is SWIFT's first single to Country radio since 2017, and is being promoted by MCA NASHVILLE as the supporting label. The new adds bring the total number of Mediabase Country stations playing the song to 75.

Kudos to UMG EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER, VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN, and VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER; MCA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion KATIE DEAN; UMG Nashville Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; MCA NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion BRIANA GALLUCCIO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion MIRANDA MCDONALD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion ANNA WIDMER, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion DONNA PASSUNTINO, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MICHELLE TYRRELL and Coord./Promotion KAILEEN MANGAN.

« see more Net News