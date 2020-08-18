New Webinar

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) will host a new webinar, "Business Relief Funds," on THURSDAY, AUGUST 20th at 1:30p (CT) to discuss financial aid under the TENNESSEE Department of Revenue's Business Relief Program. Performing arts centers, agents and managers of artists, independent artists, writers, performers and other entertainment industry professionals may be eligible for small business reimbursement, and are encouraged to attend.

TENNESSEE Department of Revenue’s Dir. of Communications KELLY CORTESI and Public Information Officer SAMANTHA SINGER will lead the event. The interactive session will conclude with a Q&A session during which attendees will be invited to submit questions.

Non-TENNESSEE residents are encouraged join, as many of the principles apply in other states as well. This presentation is part of CMA’s overarching educational initiative designed to equip music and entertainment industry professionals with resources amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Webinar recordings will be available on the members only site here.

Music and entertainment industry professionals are encouraged to utilize CMA’s COVID-19 Resources page, which is regularly updated with new resources and information to meet industry needs and help overcome challenges that many continue to face.

