Celebrating Their New LP Release 'Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum'

FANTASY/CONCORD rockers SEETHER are celebrating the release of their eighth studio album "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" with a global livestream event on SUNDAY, AUGUST 30th at 3p (ET) in partnership with VEEPS and ELITE MULTIMEDIA.

“Locked & Live” is the band’s first-ever full production, multi-camera online livestream concert event, and the set will include classic favorites as well as new tracks from their upcoming album "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" (If You Want Peace, Prepare For War) out on AUGUST 28th.

"We are extremely proud and excited for the release of our 8th studio album 'Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum'” says SEETHER. “Let’s all get together to celebrate despite the current state of our world. Everyone is hurting from the pause of live music, so we’re here to bring you guys an EXCLUSIVE livestream concert experience. This is our first-ever full production, multi-camera livestream concert event during lockdown. We will be playing songs off the new album as well as a selection of some of your favorite tracks. This show will bring the full live experience into your living room. Make sure you join us on AUGUST 30th!"

In addition to several ticket packages providing donations to a fund set up for SEETHER’s crew, the band will also offer a donation button during the broadcast for SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices Of Education).

Ticket packages are on sale now at Seether.Veeps.com.

