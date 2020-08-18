New

"CRIMETOWN" and "THE JINX" producer MARC SMERLING's TRUTH MEDIA and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT are debuting a true crime podcast looking at the backstory of the case that gave rise to the book and TV movie "FATAL VISION." "MORALLY INDEFENSIBLE" examines the story of military doctor JEFFREY MACDONALD, convicted of murdering his wife and two daughters, and how journalist JOE MCGINNISS first befriended MACDONALD before writing the book that cast doubt on MACDONALD's claim that he was innocent.

The podcast. premiering TODAY (8/18), is a companion to FX's coming five-part ERROL MORRIS documentary "A WILDERNESS OF ERROR," debuting with three back-to-back episodes on SEPTEMBER 25th.

« see more Net News