Jackson Dean

BIG MACHINE RECORDS has signed singer/songwriter JACKSON DEAN. The MARYLAND native is represented by TKO ARTIST MANAGEMENT, and is in the process of relocating to NASHVILLE.

“From the moment JACKSON started playing for [SVP/A&R] ALLISON JONES and [me] in our conference room, we were transported into his musical world,” says BMLG President/CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. “It may sound cliche to say that JACKSON is very special ... it isn’t ... this is an important new artist and this is serious business.”

“You best believe the freight train is comin’,” said DEAN. “I can’t wait to share my music with the world with the support of such a hardworking and innovative team.”

« see more Net News