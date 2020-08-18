Track45

BBR MUSIC GROUP has signed family trio TRACK45 to its STONEY CREEK RECORDS roster. The MISSISSIPPI siblings, JENNA, BEN and KK JOHNSON, are managed by MISSI GALLIMORE of T.R.U.T.H. MANAGEMENT and BORMAN ENTERTAINMENT. Each member has their own publishing deal, and together have had cuts from artists including JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, CHARLIE PUTH, LEE BRICE, HARDY, LAUREN ALAINA and more.

"Family is important to us, and we think the best families are all about helping each other become the very best versions of themselves. We’ve found that family with BBR,” said TRACK45 in a joint statement. “They dream and believe as big as we do, and we couldn’t ask for a better creative home."

“Family acts have a rich history in the Country music genre," said BBR MUSIC GROUP EVP JON LOBA. "I cannot think of a better time to introduce the incredibly talented TRACK45. Their production and writing is at both turns so dynamic and original, yet so familiar and relatable. They explore themes and topics we all experience, yet do so in such a unique way … in perhaps a way only three siblings who grew up creating together could. We couldn’t be more excited to have them join the BBR/BMG worldwide family."

