Lemonade From Lemons

Voiceover Goddess RANDY THOMAS and her daughter RACHEL WOHL, also a rising VO artist, are teaming up for a new virtual event, VO LEMONADE. The series of speakers will be presented across ZOOM and it's a donation-based event with proceeds going to ANIMAL WELFARE INSTITUTE and the JUST LIKE MY CHILD FOUNDATION.

THOMAS & WOHL noted, "We've all been dealt some lemons in this pandemic, but our goal is to make some damn good lemonade out of it all!

"This is open to everyone as we touch upon so much more than just voice over. All proceeds will be going to a different charity each class. The world is in need of some healing right now and we want to be able to help where we can."

SATURDAY, 8/29: 10a-2p (PST) TALKING ALL THINGS VO

CARIN GILFRY (President of VOICE ACTORS OF NY), BRENT ALLEN HAGEL (Creator of TRAILER VOICE ARTISTS) and BOB MERKEL (President/CEO of VOICEZAM.COM)

WEDNESDAY, 9/2: 4-6p (PST) HEALING THE MIND, BODY, AND SPIRIT IN COVID

ARIELLE FORD (World renowned author and relationship expert) and ELISSA WEINZIMMER (Founder of the VOICE BODY CONNECTION)

WEDNESDAY 9/9: 4-6p (PST) MANAGING YOUR BRAND

STEVE ROHR (Communication expert and THE OSCARS publicist), BRYAN SEELEY (BSW BROADCAST GEAR President/Marketing) and TRACY LINDLEY (LINKEDIN expert)

WEDNESDAY 9/16: 4-6p (PST) OPEN COMMUNITY CALL

NITA WITAKER LaFONTAINE (actress, singer, and producer)

Sign up, here.

« see more Net News