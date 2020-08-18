Expanding

The OBSESSED NETWORK is unveiling a pair of new true crime podcasts in the investigative and historical sub-categories, "UNJUST AND UNSOLVED" and "CRIMES OF THE CENTURIES."

"UNJUST AND UNSOLVED," hosed by former NPR "LATINO USA" Producer-at-Large MAGGIE FRELING, looks at the stories of possibly wrongfully incarcerated prisoners, while AMBER HUNT hosts "CRIMES OF THE CENTURIES," probing "little-known but significant crimes" of the 19th and 20th centuries.

“The stories of these unjustly incarcerated individuals are heartbreaking, infuriating, and it’s frankly astonishing to see the rampant disparities and glaring inequities in the justice system,“ said FRELING. “Our goal is to give a platform to these individuals’ stories and incite public action along with a much-needed second look at these cases so the true criminals, along with those responsible for the stolen decades of the lives of these innocent people, can be held accountable and brought to justice.”

“We have been massive fans of MAGGIE and AMBER’s work for years and truly admire all they’ve done for victim advocacy," said OBSESSED NETWORK Founder PATRICK HINDS, whose network, founded in MARCH, grew from the success of "TRUE CRIME OBSESSED.". “We're excited to expand the focus of the network to include more investigative shows. In order to do that, we knew we needed to find the right partners to do these projects justice. We could not be more thrilled to introduce our listeners to this new side of OBSESSED NETWORK!"

