K-Pop superstars BTS is set to release their latest digital single, "Dynamite," on AUGUST 21st. The group's parent company BIG HIT is organizing a global press conference on the same day just hours before the track's debut. The event will take place THURSDAY, AUGUST 20th at 6:30p PT/9:30p ET.

The press conference will be held online in accordance with the government’s guideline for ‘social distancing’ to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with an exclusive online live streaming link made available for sanctioned reporters.

The official photos will be provided on the day of the press conference. The use of photos is allowed for album release-related news only, with social media postings on official outlet channels/accounts only.

Videos will be provided separately to those who request in advance. Recording or screenshots of the online global press conference is prohibited.

« see more Net News