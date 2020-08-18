Companion Podcast

"A.P. BIO," the former NBC sitcom that is moving to NBCUNIVERSAL's PEACOCK streaming service for its upcoming third season, will be accompanied by a companion podcast hosted by cast members EDDIE LEAVY and SARI ARAMBULO. Stars GLENN HOWERTON and PATTON OSWALT and creator MIKE O'BRIEN are scheduled to appear as guests on "A.P. BIO: THE PODCAST," which debuts TODAY (8/18) in advance of the TV version's SEPTEMBER 3rd season launch.

O'BRIEN said, “I’m so excited for this podcast. It was really cool of PEACOCK to agree to do it. And SARI and EDDIE are the perfect hosts. They are incredibly positive, enthusiastic and interested in showcasing all aspects of the show."

