Webcast Metrics

TRITON DIGITAL's Webcast Metrics monthly ranker is out for JUNE, and it shows that, ranked by Average Active Sessions on a global basis, iHEARTMEDIA NETWORK remains by a wide margin the largest streaming platform as both a sales network and as a publisher, but PANDORA CORPORATE has a big lead in the U.S.

The top 10 in the U.S. publisher rankings for MONDAY-FRIDAY 6a-8p are:

PANDORA CORPORATE iHEARTRADIO NPR MEMBER STATIONS RADIO.COM CUMULUS STREAMING NETWORK UNIVISION BEASLEY BROADCASTING CORPORATE HUBBARD BROADCASTING SALEM COMMUNICATIONS EMF CORPORATE

The top 10 in the global publisher rankings for MONDAY-SUNDAY 6a-midnight are:

PANDORA CORPORATE iHEARTRADIO NPR MEMBER STATIONS RADIO.COM CUMULUS STREAMING NETWORK UNIVISION BEASLEY BROADCASTING CORPORATE HUBBARD BROADCASTING EMF CORPORATE SALEM COMMUNICATIONS

The top 10 in the global publisher rankings for MONDAY-FRIDAY 6a-8p are:

iHEARTRADIO PRISA RADIO TALPA RADIO NPR MEMBER STATIONS RADIO.COM CUMULUS STREAMING NETWORK BELL MEDIA UNIVISION GRUPO ACIR MEDIALAAN

The top 10 in the global publisher rankings for MONDAY-SUNDAY 6a-midnight are:

iHEARTRADIO PRISA RADIO TALPA RADIO NPR MEMBER STATIONS RADIO.COM CUMULUS STREAMING NETWORK BELL MEDIA KARNAVAL.COM MEDIALAAN GRUPO ACIR

