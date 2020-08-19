-
Triton Digital Webcast Metrics June Rankers Show iHeartRadio With Global Lead, Pandora Ahead In U.S.
TRITON DIGITAL's Webcast Metrics monthly ranker is out for JUNE, and it shows that, ranked by Average Active Sessions on a global basis, iHEARTMEDIA NETWORK remains by a wide margin the largest streaming platform as both a sales network and as a publisher, but PANDORA CORPORATE has a big lead in the U.S.
The top 10 in the U.S. publisher rankings for MONDAY-FRIDAY 6a-8p are:
- PANDORA CORPORATE
- iHEARTRADIO
- NPR MEMBER STATIONS
- RADIO.COM
- CUMULUS STREAMING NETWORK
- UNIVISION
- BEASLEY BROADCASTING CORPORATE
- HUBBARD BROADCASTING
- SALEM COMMUNICATIONS
- EMF CORPORATE
The top 10 in the global publisher rankings for MONDAY-SUNDAY 6a-midnight are:
- PANDORA CORPORATE
- iHEARTRADIO
- NPR MEMBER STATIONS
- RADIO.COM
- CUMULUS STREAMING NETWORK
- UNIVISION
- BEASLEY BROADCASTING CORPORATE
- HUBBARD BROADCASTING
- EMF CORPORATE
- SALEM COMMUNICATIONS
The top 10 in the global publisher rankings for MONDAY-FRIDAY 6a-8p are:
- iHEARTRADIO
- PRISA RADIO
- TALPA RADIO
- NPR MEMBER STATIONS
- RADIO.COM
- CUMULUS STREAMING NETWORK
- BELL MEDIA
- UNIVISION
- GRUPO ACIR
- MEDIALAAN
The top 10 in the global publisher rankings for MONDAY-SUNDAY 6a-midnight are:
- iHEARTRADIO
- PRISA RADIO
- TALPA RADIO
- NPR MEMBER STATIONS
- RADIO.COM
- CUMULUS STREAMING NETWORK
- BELL MEDIA
- KARNAVAL.COM
- MEDIALAAN
- GRUPO ACIR
