CORUS News-Talk CHED-A and News CHQT-A (GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 880)/EDMONTON Dir. of Talk And Talent SYD SMITH will retire after 35 years in radio, effective OCTOBER 31st.

SMITH started his radio career in the '80s in his hometown in KIRKLAND LAKE, ON and joined CHED in 1996 as host of the station's EDMONTON OILERS broadcasts. He added hosting duties for a daily sports talk show in 1997 and was named APD in 1998 and PD in 2005, coming off the air in 2012.

