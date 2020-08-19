Sold

WILLIAM W. BROWN, SR.'s NORTH LOUISIANA BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Classic Country KRLQ (Q94.1)/HODGE-RUSTON, LA and R&B Oldies-Blues KWXM/SIMSBORO-RUSTON, LA to BRANDON FORESTER's ALPHA-OMEGA BROADCASTING INC. for $1.2 million.

In other filings with the FCC, JIMMY E. WOODARD and GERALDINE WOODARD are gifting 60% of the voting stock and equity in WOODARD BROADCASTING CO., INC., licensee of Oldies WVOK-A (TRUE OLDIES 1580) and Hot AC WVOK-F/OXFORD-ANNISTON, AL, to their son RAYMOND C. WOODARD and 40% of the stock and equity to their daughter-in-law MELODY T. WOODARD.

GRAHAM BROTHERS COMMUNICATIONS, LLC has applied to operate KRUN-A/BALLINGER, TX with reduced power during daylight hours due to equipment failure.

FOOTHILLS PUBLIC RADIO, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WPUT/NORTH SALEM, NY due to power surges from Tropical Storm Isaias.

DAMS RADIO OF FORT WAYNE, LLC has closed on the sale of WGL-A-W233CS/FORT WAYNE, IN to BRIAN WALSH for $50,000.

And EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the swap of Classic Hits WSIZ-F (MY 102.3)/JACKSONVILLE, GA, W251AU/OCILLA, GA, and W260BU/DOUGLAS, GA plus $55,000 to MIDDLE GEORGIA COMMUNITY RADIO for noncommercial Christian Contemporary WKIH (FREEDOM RADIO FM)/VIDALIA, GA.

