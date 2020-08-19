Biggs

Longtime LOS ANGELES and network Sports radio reporter/anchor/host JEFF BIGGS has joined SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK as the anchor of "NFL RUSH," the network's SUNDAY afternoon 1-4p (ET) football coverage.

BIGGS, who will start on SEPTEMBER 13th, has been heard on FOX SPORTS RADIO, NBC SPORTS RADIO, ESPN Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES, COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, ENTERCOM News KNX-A/LOS ANGELES, and more, including as a pre-game, post-game, and studio host for every LOS ANGELES pro and major college team.

COO/PD CRAIG LARSON said, “We’re thrilled to add someone with JEFF’s experience to our all-star roster. He’ll be a great addition to our NFL Coverage this FALL!”

