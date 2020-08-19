Signs Licensing Deal With Soundtrack Your Brand

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports, "Business-to-business cloud-based music streaming service SOUNDTRACK YOUR BRAND and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) have inked a global licensing deal, excluding CHINA.'

SOUNDTRACK YOUR BRAND was founded in 2013 by OLA SARS, and claims to be “the world’s fastest-growing B2B music streaming service.

MBW notes, "SPOTIFY was a stakeholder in SOUNDTRACK YOUR BRAND in the past: SPOT’s 2018 annual financial report revealed that DANIEL EK’s company recognized revenues from SOUNDTRACK YOUR BRAND of €3m in 2018, €3m in 2017 and €2m in 2016."

