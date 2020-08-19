Jules Riley

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG)/JACKSONVILLE taps JULES RILEY as Operations Director effective AUGUST 24th. RILEY, a 20-year radio veteran, most recently served as iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming in ST. LOUIS.

“JULES brings a wealth of experience and talent to CMG JACKSONVILLE,” said VP/GM KATIE REID. “We are extremely excited she will be leading and growing our team, our brands and the future of our programming.”

“It is an honor to join COX MEDIA GROUP/JACKSONVILLE and its stable of recognizable brands,” said RILEY. “A great team is already in place and their dedication to excellence is legendary. Thank you to KATIE REID and TIM CLARKE for giving me the opportunity."

