REPUBLIC RECORDS has promoted 24-year label veteran SVP MICHAEL HORTON to EVP/Hip Hop + R&B overseeing artists like DRAKE, LIL WAYNE, THE WEEKND, NICKI MINAJ AND POST MALONE IN ADDITION TO ACCELERATING THE SUCCESS OF BREAKTHROUGH TALENT SUCH AS JACQUEES, KIANA LEDÉ, and POP SMOKE, to name but a few on the REPUBLIC and ISLAND labels.

Founder and CEO MONTE LIPMAN commented, “For the past twenty years, MIKE has been responsible for breaking the most important artists of this generation. His reputation, tenacity and strategic approach, make him a leader among his peers; and his track record and competitive spirit have made a tremendous impact to the overall success of our company.”

HORTON added, “REPUBLIC RECORDS has always been forward thinking. I enjoy breaking acts more than anything. MONTE and AVERY LIPMAN give me the opportunity to introduce the world to new music. That drives me. They’re always striving for the best. It inspires the rest of the team to push the envelope. We’re always looking ahead together, and there’s nothing better.”

