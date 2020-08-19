-
A.J. Feliciano Promoted To Head Of Rooster Teeth's The Roost Podcast Network
WARNERMEDIA's ROOSTER TEETH has promoted Dir./Partnerships and Strategy ADRIAN (A.J.) FELICIANO to Head of THE ROOST PODCAST NETWORK, reporting to SVP/Sales ALAN ABDINE and working closely with SVP/Partnerships and Strategy LUIS MEDINA.
FELICIANO joined ROOSTER TEETH in 2017 after a brief stint at VR/AR startup WELL PLAYED STUDIOS and seven years at NBCUNIVERSAL in various development positions at NBCUNIVERSAL TELEVISION DISTRIBUTION and USA and SYFY.
