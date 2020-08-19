Andreesen

BINNIE MEDIA News-Talk WTSN/DOVER, NH Prod. Dir./Anchor, DAVE ANDREESEN has been promoted to Dir./Programming & Operations/News-Talk-Sports Brands.

“DAVE has been an amazing captain of our DOVER, NH properties and I’m extremely proud of what he and MIKE POMP have accomplished over the years. DAVE will continue in his role with 98.1 WTSN DOVER, NH as well as 107.7 THE PULSE WTPL-FM, CONCORD, NH.” said BINNIE MEDIA VP/Programming HEATH COLE.

ANDREESEN said, "It's an honor to continue in a new role at WTSN, one of the oldest radio stations in the state with a long history of local programming and the personalities who have set the standard for broadcasting. And WTPL is a powerhouse of locally originating programming led by a group of exceptional broadcasters with decades of experience who give the community a voice. BINNIE MEDIA is proud to be the home of the RED SOX, CELTICS, BRUINS and PATRIOTS in these two markets.

"A huge thanks to HEATH COLE, (PORTLAND-SEACOAST GSM) ELIZA TREMBLAY, (VP/Sales, NEW HAMPSHIRE Markets) MATT LYMAN, and (Pres.) MASSIMO ROSATI for their continued support.”

