GOW MEDIA has reached a deal with THE ATHLETIC to bring the sports website's podcasts to GOW's SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK and for the network to air promotions for the subscription service.

“We are thrilled to be in partnership with THE ATHLETIC,” said CEO DAVID GOW. “THE ATHLETIC has assembled the top pool of journalists in sports media. We are excited to add their high-quality content to our lineup.”

“The partnership with SPORTSMAP RADIO enables us to extend the reach of our audio content to a national network of affiliate radio stations and tap into SPORTSMAP RADIO’s large audience base”, said THE ATHLETIC Head of Audio NICK ADLER. “We look forward to bringing more of THE ATHLETIC’s in-depth analysis and original storytelling to more listeners across the country.”

Among the shows confirmed to be coming to SPORTSMAP's lineup are JAYSON STARK and DOUG GLANVILLE's "STARKVILLE," "THE ANDY STAPLES SHOW," DAVID ALDRIDGE and WOSNY LAMBRE's "THE ATHLETIC NBA SHOW," and "THE KEITH LAW SHOW."

“We don’t need to create every show ourselves. Through partnerships like this one with the Athletic, we have assembled a 24/7 lineup that is best-in-class,” added GOW.

