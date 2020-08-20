Beggars Group

BEGGARS CEO PAUL REDDING is set to swim across the ENGLISH CHANNEL for chxarity with a fundraising target of £200,000 for U.S. and U.K. charities with targeted COVID-19 relief and BLACK LIVES MATTER support.

BEGGARS, founded by MARTIN MILLS, is the home of ADELE and notable indie labels 4AD, MATADOR, ROUGH TRADE, XL and YOUNG TURKS.

Donations can be made via CROWDFUNDER.

At a minimum 21 miles between the shores of ENGLAND and FRANCE (the distance can be longer depending on the current), it is a feat few have attempted and even fewer have been able to complete. To put it in perspective, more people have successfully climbed MOUNT EVEREST than swam the ENGLISH CHANNEL. REDDING has targeted the money raised to be split evenly between the U.K.-based PRS FOUNDATION and SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUND here.

The proceeds raised for the PRS FOUNDATION will help them power up Black music creators and Black industry professionals through a large-scale program to be announced later this year. The donation to SWEET RELIEF will go directly to their COVID-19 FUND which provides much-needed financial support to U.S.-based musicians and music industry workers affected by CORONAVIRUS.

Commented REDDING, “The swim between ENGLAND and FRANCE has been something I have wanted to attempt for many years and the timing of it during these extraordinary times presents an opportunity to raise a lot of much needed money for charities in the U.K. and U.S.”

