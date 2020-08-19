Sam Alex

SAM ALEX, host of SUN BROADCAST GROUP'S "The SAM ALEX Show," released his book, "Get on the Air: An 8-Step Guide to a Career in Broadcasting," YESTERDAY (8/18). The book is intended to help readers achieve their dreams in broadcast journalism by offering advice on topics including creating memorable reels and airchecks, building a website, networking and more. Get it here.

Additionally, ALEX appeared on NBC-TV's "TODAY" this morning (8/19) as part of the show's "Camp From The Couch Series." The segment featured campers from ALEX's "Camp Broadcast" (NET NEWS 6/23) interviewing celebrities and learning skills from media experts. Watch it here.

