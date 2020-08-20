WJBR Steps Up

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WJBR (MIX 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE will be awarding $50,000 in advertising grants to assist small businesses in need.

To assist in reopening efforts, the station will offer a total of five $10,000 advertising grants, all of which will air on MIX 99.5 over a six-week period beginning in early SEPTEMBER.

WJBR General Sales Mgr. MARTA DELISI said, “We are thrilled to be able to help local businesses during the reopening process during these unprecedented times.”

Submissions will be accepted online, and the five winners will be chosen and announced on the air on 8/31.

