Five Cent

Condolences to the family and friends of former iHEARTRADIO Top 40/Rhythmic KGGI/RIVERSIDE personality DEMONDRE "FIVE CENT" JONES. JONES died TUESDAY at the age of 48. He is survived by his wife, two sons and five step children.

On FACEBOOK, KGGI morning co-host and former KGGI co-worker and friend of FIVE CENT wrote: "FIVE CENT was a giant part of the 99.1 KGGI family in the early 2000s and an invaluable member of the morning show for ten exciting years. His infectious laugh and never ending positive attitude will be missed by so many. On a more personal note, for many years he was my brother, and I was his big little sister always trying to keep him out of trouble. I grew up with him and I loved him, even if it had to be from a far at times. My heart is with his mother, his wife, children and anyone who had the opportunity to know him and love him."

« see more Net News