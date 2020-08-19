Analysts Set

Former BALTIMORE RAVENS DENNIS PITTA and OBAFEMI "FEMI" AYANBADEJO will join longtime play-by-play voice GERRY SANDUSKY as analysts for RAVENS game broadcasts on HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA and Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE this season. PITTA served as a RAVENS radio analyst during the 2018 season.

WBAL-WIYY Pres./GM CARY PAHIGIAN said, "We are pleased to offer BALTIMORE RAVENS fans an exceptional broadcast team. As a former RAVEN, DENNIS has always provided astute analysis to our broadcast. FEMI's extensive NFL experience will add keen insight, and there is no better play-by-play announcer than GERRY SANDUSKY."

RAVENS SVP/Chief Sales Officer KEVIN ROCHLITZ added, "As former RAVENS who each helped bring SUPER BOWL titles to BALTIMORE, FEMI and DENNIS provide extensive knowledge of the game and unique player perspectives. Additionally, they are well known throughout the BALTIMORE community, so this is exciting news for our fan base, WBAL, 98 ROCK and the RAVENS."

