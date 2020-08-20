Charese Fruge, Nikki Imbracsio

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE discusses the labor of love that is radio with WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH pm driver NIKKI IMBRACSIO.

Whenever she cracks the mic, NIKKI knows exactly what she wants to happen, noting, “I want to evoke emotion, light things up, make people feel comfortable, and be a friend on the radio."

In ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE covers all the bases, from radio to records to artists whom we've come to know and love.

