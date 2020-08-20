Megan The Stallion (Lev Radin/Shutterstock)

The L.A. COUNTY D.A.'s Office is considering assault charges against TORY LANEZ for his alleged involvement in the MEGAN THEE STALLION shooting ... TMZ has confirmed.

The D.A.'s pondering a charge of felony assault with a firearm after the rapper said she was shot back in JULY as she emerged from the SUV she was riding in with TORY. LANEZ was arrested, but only charged with possession of a firearm, but prosecutors asked the LAPD to continue to investigate the incident.

LAPD detectives opened an investigation into TORY after he allegedly shot MEGAN in the foot on the heels of an argument in the vehicle. LANEZ has insisted the shooting was an accident.

MEGAN posted pics of her injury after the alleged shooting, but claimed she had her back to the SUV when she was shot in the heel, admitting she couldn't see who fired the shot, which .complicates the D.A.'s ability to charge someone with pulling the trigger

MEGAN insisted the incident left her "hurt and traumatized."

