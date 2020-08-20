Virtual Session Live Today At 3p (MT)

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative KRXP (RXP@1039)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO has NEON DREAMS playing a virtual live session from the historic SONIC TEMPLE SOUND STUDIO in HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA TODAY (8/20) at 3p (MT).

KRXP PD SHAWN ROCK said, "NEON DREAMS will be taking over the RXP FACEBOOK page on THURSDAY afternoon. We are beyond excited to see what this duo can bring to a live setting. New artists like NEON DREAMS are chomping at the bit to perform and we are so happy to give them the platform to do so! Let’s celebrate these live performances and support talented new artists like NEON DREAMS that deliver live music right to the palms of our hands!"

