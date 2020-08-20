McCollum (Photo: Carlos Ruiz)

MCA NASHVILLE artist PARKER MCCOLLUM has canceled two shows after being diagnosed with COVID-19. In a post on INSTAGRAM YESTERDAY (8/19), MCCOLLUM said he feels well, but tested positive after losing his senses of taste and smell.

He has cancelled his planned shows on THURSDAY, AUGUST 20th in MANHATTAN, KS, and at WEEDSTOCK in STILLWATER, OK on FRIDAY, AUGUST 21st. He did not address the status of his next scheduled tour date on SATURDAY, AUGUST 29th in FORT SMITH, AR.

MCCOLLUM wrote, “I know there are a lot of you that were expecting to see me in concert this weekend in MANHATTAN, KS and STILLWATER, OK. After several months of being off the road, we were finally getting a chance to play two socially distanced, mask mandated shows THURSDAY and FRIDAY night. After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for COVID, and the results came back showing I was positive for the virus.

“My deepest apologies to the fans and the venues who were counting on me to perform,” he continued. “I absolutely believe that the shows should go on, and I wish more than anything I could be there to play them. I feel great and will self quarantine at the ranch for 14 days. It’s just an absolute bad stroke [of] luck on the timing of contracting this virus. I want to play so bad. I truly am so sorry for not being there this weekend. Please wear your mask and stay healthy. Hope to see you all very soon."

