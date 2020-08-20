Sold

SUNRIVER BROADCASTING CORP. d/b/a FIELDS POND GROUP is selling Sports KICE (FOX SPORTS 94.9 CENTRAL OREGON)/TERREBONNE, OR to THEDOVE MEDIA INC. for $315,000.

In other filings with the FCC, RYAN MEDIA, LLC is selling Sports WXVW-A-W241CK (BIG X SPORTS RADIO)/JEFFERSONVILLE, IN-LOUISVILLE, KY to WORD BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. for $310,000 ($100,000 cash, $210,000 in a promissory note) in a promissory note, plue a time brokerage agreement before closing.

III & W BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Country KHLB (LONE STAR 102.5) and KZZM/MASON, TX to STAR POINT BROADCASTING, LLC for $240,000.

WESTBURG BROADCASTING MONTGOMERY, LLC is selling News-Talk WALQ-A/CARRVILLE, AL to AUGUSTUS FOUNDATION, INC. for $40,000 in a promissory note, plus an LMA before closing.

Filing for STAs were LIBERTY UNIVERSITY, INC. (WQLU/LYNCHBURG, VA, different tower because of poor internet service at the licensed site); HUDSON VALLEY PUBLIC RADIO, INC. (WJZZ/MONTGOMERY, NY, temporary site after losing power feed to licensed site); CUMULUS LICENSING LLC (WJLG-A/SAVANNAH, GA, reduced power due to damaged transmitter); and CUMULUS' RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC (WLTI-A/NEW CASTLE, IN, daytime pattern at night with reduced power).

And LIVING WATER BAPTIST CHURCH OF LAPLACE, INC. has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for WZLW-LP/HUSSER, LA, using the form for initial Silent STAs because "CDBS will not accept the BLSTA originally granted."

