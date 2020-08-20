New Book

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Top 40 XHTZ (Z90) and Rhythmic AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5)/SAN DIEGO PD and BENZTOWN "SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS" syndicated host RANDY (R DUB!) WILLIAMS has published his second how-to book on the radio industry, "Go Syndicate Yourself!" The book, a follow-up to his 2009 book "Coast to Coast," offers practical tips for radio talent looking to get into syndication, with advice from other syndicated hosts, including DAVE RAMSEY, BERT WEISS, DR. LAURA SCHLESSINGER, and THE BREAKFAST CLUB, as well as programmers.

WILLIAMS said, “Never in the history of radio has there been a better time to syndicate.

With so many stations in dire need of talent and the local personality becoming more obsolete every day, the option of syndication makes sense both as a pathway toward expanding your broadcast career and as a backup to protect its very existence. But just how do you get syndicated? It’s all broken down here.”

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES, who wrote the foreword, said, “The fact that R DUB!’s putting all this into a book actually kind of scares me. It’s akin to the CEO of COCA-COLA opening their corporate vault in Atlanta and letting everyone see the secret COKE formula.”

Find out more and read a preview and DENES' foreword at www.gosyndicateyourself.com. The book is available at AMAZON in paperback, hardcover and E-book form, and every version includes access to a "readers only portal" with updated information.

