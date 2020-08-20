100

ENTERCOM News WWJ-A/DETROIT is celebrating its 100th anniversary TODAY (8/20) with special programming. Along with historical clips, the station is airing talks by ENTERCOM Chairman/Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD, FCC Chairman AJIT PAI, and former DETROIT Police Chief IKE MCKINNON and an hour-long anniversary special hosted by JASON SCOTT at 7p (ET).

“WWJ has served as an important news source for Detroiters for 100 years and continues to provide the most credible and comprehensive multiplatform news coverage relevant to our city,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DEBBIE KENYON. “We look forward to honoring our station’s rich history by reflecting on key moments with integral talent and welcoming distinguished guests to celebrate with us. I congratulate and thank the hardworking staff of WWJ and look forward to another 100 years as DETROIT’s go-to news source.”

The station will also highlight staffers who have been with WWJ for over 25 years, including morning anchor ROBERTA JASINA, auto reporter JEFF GILBERT, city beat reporter VICKIE THOMAS, and business reporter MURRAY FELDMAN.

