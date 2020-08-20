Rose

ESPN commentator, "JALEN AND JACOBY" podcast co-host, and former MICHIGAN WOLVERINES and INDIANA PACERS star JALEN ROSE's new deal with the NEW YORK POST includes a new weekly podcast and video series as well as a weekly column in the tabloid. ROSE's column and podcast, "THE RENAISSANCE MAN," launching this FALL, will focus on ROSE's wide-ranging interests and talents and will include interviews with celebrities and leaders.

"JALEN is an extraordinary talent and we're very excited to have him join our NEW YORK POST family," said POST CEO/Publisher SEAN GIANCOLA. "As an industry veteran and highly regarded influencer, JALEN will bring his experience and perspective on a wide variety of topics to our audience of over 100 million engaged sports, entertainment and style enthusiasts. We are looking forward to delivering entertaining and thoughtful content with his credible and unique voice, and creating engaging integrated opportunities for our advertising partners."

"The NEW YORK POST is an institution," said ROSE. "THE RENAISSANCE MAN is about celebrating culture, those who create it and advance it, and I am honored to be given this platform to share my insights and speak with people I admire about topics that matter in today's world. I appreciate the team at the POST for showing me love, believing in this concept and helping bring it to life."

