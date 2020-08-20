Ayeeedubb

RADIO ONE Urban WQOK (K97.5)/RALEIGH has tapped ALEXANDRA "AYEEEDUBB" WURST for midday/MD. She'll start on SEPTEMBER 7th.

Most recently she did AM drive for ALBANY BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic WAJZ (JAMZ 96.3)/ALBANY, NY. (NET NEWS 8/17).

OM/PD JAY TEK said, “After a really long, and extensive search, through some of the most amazing candidates in the country, we are really excited to have AYEEEDUBB join us at K 97 5 in RALEIGH.

"She is an amazing talent who will get the opportunity to come home to the city she was born in, to do middays and serve as MD. AYEEEDUBB is excited about the move to RALEIGH and the chance to contribute to the airwaves in the city where she was born.”

AYEEEDUBB added, “I’m really excited to come back home to RALEIGH, to take over middays at K 97 5.”

She replaces AUTUMN JOI who left to do middays at HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, DC (NET NEWS 7/23).

