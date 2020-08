Cam That Dude

MARC RADIO Top 40/Rhythmic WTMG (MAGIC 101.3)/GAINESVILLE adds CAM THAT DUDE for nights. PD VINNY FOO lands CAM THAT DUDE from BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA where he had been a parttimer.

