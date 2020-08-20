New Name

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KBKS (106.1 KISS FM)/SEATTLE has completed the stunt that accompanied the arrival of new morning host JUBAL FRESH, ending its brief tenure as JUBAL 106.1 and officially rebranding as HITS 106.1 as of TODAY (8/20). The station has also declared weekends as commercial-free.

“From the moment we launched JUBAL 106.1 the reception from the entire city and across the country has been massive,” said PD JARED FALLON. “Today we are thrilled to unveil HITS 106.1, the new home of the JUBAL SHOW!”

The lineup includes JUBAL FRESH 6-11a (PT), RAPH 11a-2p, ZANN IN THE AFTERNOON 2-7p, and EJ AT NIGHTS 7p-midnight.

« see more Net News