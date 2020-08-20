Roberts

MOJOE ROBERTS has been named PD of Country KWNR (95.5. THE BULL)/LAS VEGAS, effective immediately. He succeeds WAYNE DANIELSON (formerly known as BIG D), who transferred to sister Country station WSIX (THE BIG 98)/NASHVILLE for afternoons in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/15).

ROBERTS previously was Country Format Captain for ALPHA MEDIA, and PD/afternoon air personality for the company’s KUPL/PORTLAND, where he worked for four years. His background also includes nearly two decades of experience with CUMULUS MEDIA at KHOP/MODESTO, CA; KWIN and KATM/STOCKTON, CA; and KQFC/BOISE, ID.

“MOJOE brings a wealth of format knowledge and expertise,” said SVP/Programming TONY MATTEO, to whom he reports. “We’re thrilled to have him joining our iHEARTMEDIA LAS VEGAS team.”

“I’ve long admired iHEARTMEDIA’s innovation and forward thinking, so I’m thrilled to join the iHEART COUNTRY family and lead the charge at 95.5 THE BULL,” said ROBERTS. “To do so in the entertainment capital of the world is a dream come true. I want to give a big thank you to iHEARTMEDIA for this awesome opportunity.”

