New Digital Platform

The NAB SHOW is following up its virtual conference efforts this year with a permanent year-round online digital platform, NAB AMPLIFY, launching in NOVEMBER 2020. The platform has been in development since 2019, headed by Content Dir. CRISTINA CLAPP.

“NAB AMPLIFY is a key component in NAB’s larger innovation strategy aimed at super-serving our global audience,” said Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “This evolution will serve to enhance our well-established live events, while expanding the NAB SHOW brand into a year-round service and experience driven by meaningful connections and community engagement.”

The site will be available at NABAmplify.com.

« see more Net News