Town Hall Event

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION is holding an online "Town Hall" event, "Newsrooms & the Black Experience," on AUGUST 27th at 2p (ET), discussing the observations of Black newsroom leaders who have spoken up in recent months about their experiences.

The free, open-to-all session will include HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON National Security Correspondent J.J. GREEN, CBS affiliate WIAT-TV (CBS 42)/BIRMINGHAM anchor and RTDNA Board Member SHERRI JACKSON, NBC affiliate WPSD-TV (LOCAL 6)/PADUCAH, KY anchor SHAMARRIA MORRISON, and ABC affiliate KXTV (ABC10)/SACRAMENTO anchor CHRIS THOMAS.

Registration is free and a video will be posted after the event.

« see more Net News