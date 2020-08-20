Virtual Benefit Concert

Agricultural media company FARM JOURNAL will host the virtual "#FarmOn Concert" for America's farmers, ranchers and ag producers on THURSDAY, AUGUST 27th at 7p (CT). Country acts LEE BRICE, JUSTIN MOORE, MARTINA MCBRIDE, JENNIFER NETTLES, TREA LANDON, RODNEY ATKINS, HIGH VALLEY, CAROLINE JONES, JEFF CARSON and THE PETERSON FARM BROTHERS will perform at the event. Register for the concert for free here.

The concert will benefit the national 4-H organization after many of its live events were canceled due to COVID-19. In between Country artist performances, there will be segments highlighting 4-H members and the stories they aren't able to tell this year at canceled fairs and outdoor shows. Proceeds will benefit 4-H's Fourward Fund. Learn more about it here.

The first hour of the show will air on RFD-TV from 7-8 p (CT) in addition to the concert being available to stream.

