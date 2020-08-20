Upfront Schedule

The INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU has released the final schedule for its 2020 virtual IAB PODCAST UPFRONT SEPTEMBER 9-11. The event will include ten first-time presenters and a record 21 participants overall, plus insight sessions from AdsWIZZ and PODSIGHTS.

“The streaming format for IAB PODCAST UPFRONT has garnered record-level industry participation,” said VP/Consumer Experience Center of Excellence ZOE SOON. “This is not only due to the flexibility of the event, but also the increased demand and popularity of podcasting.”

“Our industry has focused a lot of attention on the explosion of streaming and Connected TV, but there’s another explosion happening at the same time, and that’s streaming audio. Before the pandemic, we had been seeing healthy year-on-year growth, but today streaming audio has surpassed 50% of overall audio consumption,” said IAB Pres. DAVID COHEN. “Additionally, the total podcast audience is growing at a compound average growth rate of 20%, and represents a nearly $1BB marketplace. Consumers are listening, and so are brands and agencies.”

The schedule:

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th: NPR, ENTERCOM's CADENCE13/PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, FOREVER DOG, AdsWIZZ presentation, STITCHER, WONDERY, WARNERMEDIA, iHEARTRADIO, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th: ESPN, BARSTOOL SPORTS, VIACOMCBS, VOX MEDIA, AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA, ACAST (with BBC), PODSIGHTS presentation, PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES, THE NEW YORK TIMES

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th: WESTWOOD ONE, PMM, ART19, AUTHENTIC, MEREDITH CORP.

Presenters will include ROB LOWE and OPRAH WINFREY (STITCHER), WILL FERRELL (iHEARTRADIO), DAX SHEPARD and BRIE LARSEN (PMM), ANDY COHEN and AL FRANKEN (ART 19), SCOTT VAN PELT and NATE SILVER (ESPN), SEAN RAMESWARAM (VOX MEDIA), GEORGE THE POET (ACAST featuring BBC), MICHAEL BARBARO, SARAH KOENIG, KARA SWISHER, and more (THE NEW YORK TIMES), CHARLI & DIXIE D’AMELIO and KEVIN DURANT (CADENCE13/PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS), SANJAY GUPTA and LALA KENT (WARNERMEDIA), MALCOLM GLADWELL and JACOB WEISBERG (PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES), KAREN KILGARIFF and GEORGIA HARDSTARK (STITCHER), and BJ ARMSTRONG and SCOTT GALLOWAY (WESTWOOD ONE).

