Fundraiser

iHEARTMEDIA's BIRMINGHAM radio stations have joined UNITED WAY OF CENTRAL ALABAMA to raise funds to buy Chromebooks for students. "Chromebooks for Kids" launched on AUGUST 12th and is running on all 10 iHEART local stations through SEPTEMBER 3rd, encouraging donations by texting.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created a need for laptops as ALABAMA schools and students shifted to at-home learning,” said PD DINO CONARD. “As some children return to class this fall or continue at-home education, we hope our community can help students access the tools and resources necessary for learning.”

The cluster includes Top 40 WQEN (103.7 THE Q), Active Rock WQEN-HD2-W276BQ (103.1 THE VULCAN), Alternative WQEN-HD3-W256CD (ALT 94.9), Country WDXB (102.5 THE BULL), AC WMJJ (MAGIC 96.5), Urban WMJJ-HD2 W281AB (104.1 THE BEAT), News-Talk WERC-A-F, Gospel WERC-HD2-W286BK (HALLELUJAH 105.1), and Urban AC WERC-HD3-W293CM (B106.5).

