Consent Decree

BROADCAST PARTNERS INC., licensee of Classic Country KPCZ-F (PURE COUNTRY 106.7)/RAYNE, LA, is the latest company to agree to a Consent Decree with the FCC to resolve public file violations involving failure to upload political ad requests to the online files.

Like the previous agreements, the Consent Decree requires the licensee to implement a detailed compliance plan but does not include a fine.

« see more Net News