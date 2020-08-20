High Court Brief

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' reply brief to the SUPREME COURT in support of its appeal of the Third Circuit's vacation and remand of the FCC's ownership rule revisions again contends that the FCC has a right to repeal or modify its media ownership rules as it sees fit and that the lower court "has for nearly two decades repeatedly elevated its own policy concerns over the statutory text."

The NAB's brief argues that the Commission is charged by Congress with considering the rules in light of competitive changes in the marketplace but that the Third Circuit "continues to block its efforts to do so." The filing also takes a shot at the respondents including PROMETHEUS RADIO PROJECT, who, the NAB asserts, "never challenged the FCC’s statutorily required competition analysis and make no serious effort to confront the statutory text."

"The outdated rules the Third Circuit restored continue to have a severe, negative impact on AMERICA’s broadcast and newspaper ndustries and on the public," the NAB concludes, "This Court’s review is needed now."

