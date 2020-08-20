National Radio Day

There are many choices when it comes to listening, recordings, downloads, streaming and radio. Today on NATIONAL RADIO DAY, broadcast radio celebrates its one-hundredth year. On AUGUST 31st, 1920, ENTERCOM News WWJ-A/DETROIT went on the air. WWJ is still broadcasting today.

According to the TOP AGENCY, more than two-thirds of people surveyed listen to the radio in their car. That two-out-of-three people listen to the radio every single day, and forty-eight percent sing along to the radio.

Many local radio stations have planned von-air specials and events to commemorate the centennial. WWJ (Net News 8/20) has special programs including historical clips. BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP are inviting the audiences of its sixty-four radio stations to put a #NationalRadioDay frame on their FACEBOOK profiles photo.

