New Sox Home?

ROBERTFEDER.COM is reporting that "all signs are pointing to a deal" for CHICAGO WHITE SOX baseball to move from TRIBUNE News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO to crosstown GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000) for next season.

WGN picked up the SOX on a three year deal in 2018 after CUMULUS, in bankruptcy, dropped its contract to air the team's games on News-Talk WLS-A.

