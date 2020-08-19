-
Report: Chicago White Sox Could Be Moving To WMVP (ESPN 1000) Next Season
ROBERTFEDER.COM is reporting that "all signs are pointing to a deal" for CHICAGO WHITE SOX baseball to move from TRIBUNE News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO to crosstown GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000) for next season.
WGN picked up the SOX on a three year deal in 2018 after CUMULUS, in bankruptcy, dropped its contract to air the team's games on News-Talk WLS-A.
