Gets Connecticut Ready For School

iHEARTMEDIA CONNECTICUT has been focusing on the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and now, the focus shifts to back to school efforts for students and teachers across the state - be it in person, virtually, or a mix of both.

Classic Hits WHCN (105.9 THE RIVER) together with partners LIVE NATION CONNECTICUT, The XFINITY THEATRE, NEXSTAR television station WTNH, CONNECTICUT EDUCATION ASSOCIATION (CEA), AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS (AFT), SALVATION ARMY, MIZZI COSMETICS and the ROSSI FAMILY FOUNDATION, they presented a 'Back To School Drive' this week.

On WEDNESDAY (8/19) residents across the state were encouraged to drop by the XFINITY THEATRE in HARTFORD to donate traditional back to school items like notebooks, pencils and glue sticks, as well as tech items including personal speaker systems for teachers and headphones for students. In exchange for the touchless donation of an item, facemasks and hand sanitizer were given out.

State Senator RICHARD BLUMENTHAL and Lieutenant Governor SUSAN BYSIEWICZ were on hand for a ceremonial donation of masks and hand sanitizer to the two teacher's unions. Over 30,000 face masks were distributed in total; 21,000 of them went to the unions, while the remaining masks and sanitizer products went to those who donated as also to the HARTFORD Police Department.

School supplies collected on-site were split between the CEA and the AFT, while the SALVATION ARMY collected new teddy bears for children going through trauma and are also the recipients of the AMAZON WISHLIST of items requested.

« see more Net News